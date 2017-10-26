Pistons' Ish Smith: Drops 13 dimes in Wednesday's win

Smith tallied two points (1-3 FG), 13 assists, and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Smith had slowed down a bit coming off his incredible preseason. However, he is still averaging 6.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes through five games. Smith is yet to sink a three-pointer, and the presence of Reggie Jackson restricts his ability to put up gaudy numbers. Unless Jackson suffers an injury, Smith's fantasy value is probably capped to a certain extent, though he's one of the better backup point guards to own.