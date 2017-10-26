Pistons' Ish Smith: Drops 13 dimes in Wednesday's win
Smith tallied two points (1-3 FG), 13 assists, and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.
Smith had slowed down a bit coming off his incredible preseason. However, he is still averaging 6.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 19.6 minutes through five games. Smith is yet to sink a three-pointer, and the presence of Reggie Jackson restricts his ability to put up gaudy numbers. Unless Jackson suffers an injury, Smith's fantasy value is probably capped to a certain extent, though he's one of the better backup point guards to own.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Continues preseason surge•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Impresses in limited action Monday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Has positives and negatives Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 20 points in season-ending double-double•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Nearly double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season