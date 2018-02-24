Pistons' Ish Smith: Drops team-high 20 points in loss

Smith tallied 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes during a 110-98 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Smith's 20 points marked a team high as he hit the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game. He won't be consistently good each game, but Smith will continue to be a decent option while Reggie Jackson (ankle) is sidelined. Over the last five games, he's averaging 14.0 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 5.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.