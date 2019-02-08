Pistons' Ish Smith: Expected to return Friday

Smith (rest) is probable for Friday's game against New York.

After getting Tuesday off for rest purposes, Smith is expected to take the court Friday night. He's been battling a groin injury of late that's caused him to miss six of his team's last 11 matchups, but he appears to have returned to health. Assuming Smith is cleared to play, he'll resume his role as the backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson.

More News
Our Latest Stories