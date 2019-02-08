Pistons' Ish Smith: Expected to return Friday
Smith (rest) is probable for Friday's game against New York.
After getting Tuesday off for rest purposes, Smith is expected to take the court Friday night. He's been battling a groin injury of late that's caused him to miss six of his team's last 11 matchups, but he appears to have returned to health. Assuming Smith is cleared to play, he'll resume his role as the backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...