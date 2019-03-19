Pistons' Ish Smith: Finishes with 13 points Monday

Smith registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 126-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

After six-straight games of failing to post double-digit points, Smith finally broke out Monday night due to increased volume. He will continue to get minutes as a facilitator for the reserves, and could be a more reliable option if he starts scoring on some more of the offensive possessions.