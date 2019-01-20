Pistons' Ish Smith: Game-time call Monday
Smith (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Washington.
Smith suffered a groin injury Friday against the Heat early in the first half and he missed Saturday's contest as a result. He's expected to have a chance to take the court in Detroit's upcoming contest, however. Expect an announcement on Smith's status as tipoff nears.
