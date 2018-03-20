Pistons' Ish Smith: Gets hot from field Monday

Smith delivered 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.

Smith's scoring total checked in only behind Blake Griffin's on the Pistons and represented his first double-digit scoring tally since March 9. The eight-year veteran has been serviceable but inconsistent during his extended stretch as a starter in place of Reggie Jackson (ankle), as he's been able to supplement his offense with decent contributions in rebounds, assists and steals. Jackson is reportedly nearing a return, so Smith could ultimately ride out the last few games of the season on the second unit.