Pistons' Ish Smith: Has positives and negatives Wednesday
Smith supplied 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three steals, one rebound, one block and five turnovers across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss to the Hornets.
Smith drew the start for the injured Reggie Jackson (groin) Wednesday. While he handed out seven assists and swiped three steals, it's hard to look past his poor shooting effort and five turnovers, which ultimately dampened his fantasy impact. He'll probably function primarily as a reserve point guard throughout the year, giving him little fantasy value in year-long formats.
