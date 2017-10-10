Pistons' Ish Smith: Impresses in limited action Monday

Smith collected 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Pacers.

Smith, despite being a reserve point guard, flashed plenty of upside last season and has continued to do so through the 2017-18 preseason. Through three exhibitions, he's posted 13.0 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal across only 26.7 minutes per contest. While Reggie Jackson is set to begin the season as the starter, Smith provides solid value in categorical formats due to his high assist numbers. Last year, he needed just 24.1 minutes per game to hand out 5.2 dimes.