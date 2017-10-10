Pistons' Ish Smith: Impresses in limited action Monday
Smith collected 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, one rebound and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Pacers.
Smith, despite being a reserve point guard, flashed plenty of upside last season and has continued to do so through the 2017-18 preseason. Through three exhibitions, he's posted 13.0 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal across only 26.7 minutes per contest. While Reggie Jackson is set to begin the season as the starter, Smith provides solid value in categorical formats due to his high assist numbers. Last year, he needed just 24.1 minutes per game to hand out 5.2 dimes.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Has positives and negatives Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 20 points in season-ending double-double•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Nearly double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Dishes seven assists in win over Grizzlies•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Puts up 20 points Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...