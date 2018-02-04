Pistons' Ish Smith: Leads team in scoring versus Heat

Smith scored 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat.

Smith set season highs in points and made attempts as he continually attacked the basket. He also tied for the team lead in assists and minutes played as he exploited the space created by the presences of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Smith is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season, averaging 18.7 points, six assists and 1.7 steals per game over his last three.