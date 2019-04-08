Pistons' Ish Smith: Leads team in scoring

Smith finished with 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Hornets on Sunday.

Smith popped off for 20 points and led the Pistons in Sunday's loss. He's been given a solid 22.2 minutes per game this season, but the consistent production just hasn't been there. He's not a useful option outside of deeper leagues.