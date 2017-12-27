Pistons' Ish Smith: Likely to fill in at point guard

Smith is likely to start at point guard Thursday against the Magic after Reggie Jackson appeared to suffer a severe right ankle sprain in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Though X-rays following the contest cleared Jackson of any structural damage to the ankle, he was unable to walk off the court under his own power and howled in pain when the injury occurred in the third quarter. Smith directed the offense for the final quarter and a half of action, finishing the night with 12 points (6-11 FG), three assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes. While he lacks 3-point range and won't offer the scoring upside of Jackson for the duration of the latter's absence, Smith has shown the ability to pile up assists when handed extended run in the past, making him an attractive speculative pickup. In addition to Smith, Langston Galloway and two-way player Dwight Buycks could pick up additional run while Jackson is sidelined.