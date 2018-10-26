Pistons' Ish Smith: Limited production Thursday
Smith tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 victory over Cleveland.
Smith appeared to roll his ankle early in the fourth quarter but returned late to help close the game out. Luke Kennard (shoulder) also suffered an injury which could spell some time on the sidelines. This could open up some additional playing time for Smith who had already seen plenty of action alongside Reggis Jackson through the opening week of the season. Smith is not the most appealing fantasy option but is worth a look in slightly deeper formats if you are in need of a guard who can score and rack up assists without really hurting you anywhere.
