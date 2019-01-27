Pistons' Ish Smith: Nearing a return to action

Smith (groin) is expected to return to the court this week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Smith was able to play through the groin issue earlier in the season but has recently had trouble fighting off the pain. The hope is he'll be back this week, but it's unclear as whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. We should have a better indication of where he stands as Tuesday inches closer.

