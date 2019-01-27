Pistons' Ish Smith: Nearing a return to action
Smith (groin) is expected to return to the court this week, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Smith was able to play through the groin issue earlier in the season but has recently had trouble fighting off the pain. The hope is he'll be back this week, but it's unclear as whether he'll be available for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. We should have a better indication of where he stands as Tuesday inches closer.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....