Pistons' Ish Smith: Out again Thursday

Smith (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

This will be Smith's sixth consecutive absence while he continues to nurse a right groin injury. Reports from earlier in the week indicated that Smith is expected to return to the floor at some point this week, which would leave Saturday's home game against the Clippers as the last opportunity for the point guard to do so.

More News
Our Latest Stories