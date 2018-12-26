Pistons' Ish Smith: Out at least two more weeks

Smith (groin) has taken part in limited on-court action but has been ruled out for another 2-to-3 weeks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been out since he suffered a right adductor muscle tear in the first week of December, and it looks like his absence will extend beyond one month. It's encouraging that the point guard has been able to take part in limited activities, but he won't be able to return to the lineup until he makes a full return to practice. Jose Calderon will continue operating as the backup point guard behind starter Reggie Jackson.