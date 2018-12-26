Pistons' Ish Smith: Out at least two more weeks
Smith (groin) has taken part in limited on-court action but has been ruled out for another 2-to-3 weeks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been out since he suffered a right adductor muscle tear in the first week of December, and it looks like his absence will extend beyond one month. It's encouraging that the point guard has been able to take part in limited activities, but he won't be able to return to the lineup until he makes a full return to practice. Jose Calderon will continue operating as the backup point guard behind starter Reggie Jackson.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...