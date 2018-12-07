Pistons' Ish Smith: Out at least two weeks

Smith suffered a right adductor muscle tear and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smith suffered the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Bucks and did not return. With an MRI revealing a muscle tear in his groin, the point guard will be absent for at least the next eight games, which is a huge hit to the Pistons' depth at point guard. Without Smith, the team will likely call upon veteran Jose Calderon for additional minutes off the bench as starter Reggie Jackson's backup.