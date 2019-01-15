Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays 19 minutes in return

Smith (groin) logged 19 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block Monday in the Pistons' 100-94 loss to the Jazz.

Coach Dwane Casey deployed an 11-man rotation in Smith's return from a five-week absence, with the veteran point guard claiming Jose Calderon's spot on the second unit. Though Casey had occasionally used Smith and starting point guard Reggie Jackson alongside one another when both were healthy earlier in the season, Smith acted exclusively as the backup floor general Monday. Unless Casey changes course in future contests and deploys the two point guards together, Smith will likely struggle to crack 25 minutes in most games, thereby limiting his fantasy upside.