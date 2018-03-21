Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays 30 minutes off the bench
Smith compiled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 victory over the Suns.
Smith moved back to the bench with Reggie Jackson returning to the lineup. Despite the relegation, Smith still saw 30 minutes, double that of Jackson. Jackson is going to be on a minutes restriction for some time meaning Smith could still have some deeper league value, at least for a week or two.
