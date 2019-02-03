Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays limited role in return

Smith (groin) posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two assists across 12 minutes Saturday in the Pistons' 111-101 loss to the Clippers.

After missing the previous six games, Smith was eased back into the rotation with a more limited role than he's typically held as the team's backup point guard. Rather than as the result of any hard minutes restrictions, Smith's meager usage off the bench may have had more to do with starter Reggie Jackson (29 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field and seven assists) turning in what was probably his best game of the season. Expect Jackson's minutes to sit around the high 20s to low 30s in most games moving forward, with Smith acting as the team's floor general whenever the former is getting breathers on the bench.