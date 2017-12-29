Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays well in Thursday's start
Smith contributed 18 points (9-18 FG), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during a 102-89 loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Smith played well in his first start with Reggie Jackson (ankle) sidelined. He provided across the board numbers, and with the amount of minutes he'll be receiving as a starter, owners should expect stat lines like this from him fairly often. Smith's best areas will be points, rebounds and assists.
