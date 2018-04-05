Pistons' Ish Smith: Posts double-double in Wednesday's loss
Smith tallied 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the 76ers.
Smith saw eight more minutes than starting point guard Reggie Jackson, who went just one-for-11 from the field in this one. The Pistons were eliminated from playoff contention, and it's unclear what that might mean for fantasy purposes. Keeping that in mind, those in daily leagues will want to confirm the status of Smith and company over the final four games of the season.
