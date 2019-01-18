Pistons' Ish Smith: Probable for Friday
Smith is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a right adductor tear.
Smith missed just over a month with a groin injury, so it appears his placement on the injury report is merely a precautionary measure as the team continues to ease him back into action. He's logged 19 and 22 minutes respectively in each of his first two games back from injury.
