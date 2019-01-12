Pistons' Ish Smith: Questionable for Saturday

Smith (groin) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Smith has been on the shelf since Dec. 5, so although his questionable tag is far from a clean bill of health, he's evidently trending in the right direction. Even if he does manage to return Saturday, his minutes will likely be monitored closely given his lengthy absence.

