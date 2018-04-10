Pistons' Ish Smith: Registers 15 points Monday

Smith recorded 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 14 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Smith did work off the bench Monday, posting more points than he did minutes on the night, and missing just one shot for the game. He will continue to be a hot-or-not player for the rest of the season, which is just one more game, which is Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.