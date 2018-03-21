Pistons' Ish Smith: Returning to reserve role Tuesday
Smith will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup versus the Suns, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Reggie Jackson will be making his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 28, which will snap a string of 23 consecutive starts for Smith. Overall, he started 35 of 37 games while Jackson was sidelined, and produced 12.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest. Jackson will presumably be on a minutes limit until he works his way back into the swing of things, so Smith could still see a relatively healthy workload. However, his stock will be going down as the season winds down.
