Pistons' Ish Smith: Ruled out 3-to-6 weeks
Head coach Dwane Casey said Friday that Smith (groin) will be out 3-to-6 weeks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
It was originally reported that Smith would be re-evaluated in two weeks, but with the updated timetable from Casey, Smith is now slated to miss at least the Pistons' next 10 games. Given the broad timetable, however, chances are Smith is out well beyond that. In Smith's absence, the Pistons will be light on point guard depth and will likely rely on veteran Jose Calderon so serve as the backup to starter Reggie Jackson.
