Pistons' Ish Smith: Ruled out Monday

Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Smith is set to miss a second straight game as he continues to battle a groin injury that he picked up last week. With Smith unavailable, look for Jose Calderon to see some extra run as the backup point guard.

