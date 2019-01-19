Pistons' Ish Smith: Ruled out vs. Miami

Smith has been diagnosed with tightness in his groin area and won't return Friday against the Heat, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Smith checked into Friday's contest briefly before heading for the locker room. The Pistons are proceeding with caution by holding him out for the remainder of the game, especially when considering how much time he's missed already this season due to injury.

