Pistons' Ish Smith: Ruled out Wednesday

Smith (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

This is no surprise, as Smith came into the game doubtful with a groin injury that's caused him to miss the past two games. His absence should cause for Jose Calderon to see a larger role. Smith's next opportunity to play will be Friday against Dallas, and he should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.