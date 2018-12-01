Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 12 points in Friday's win
Smith supplied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 107-88 win over the Bulls.
Smith posted his highest point total since Oct. 30, though he has reached double figures in four of 12 November matchups. Smith's minutes and overall production have dipped a bit compared to last month, but he remains a reliable source of scoring and assists for those in need of point guard help in deeper leagues.
