Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 13 points Tuesday
Smith scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while adding four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 loss to the Celtics.
Smith continues to make some standard league noise, putting up 13 points in 27 minutes Tuesday. He has been playing both the point guard and shooting guard positions and appears to be locked in for minutes in the mid 20's. He is worth a look if you need some assists and scoring but just beware, his ceiling is certainly not the highest given his bench role.
