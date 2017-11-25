Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 15 points Friday

Smith scored 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3 PT) to go along with three rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 22 minutes in Friday's 99-98 win against Oklahoma City.

On Friday, Smith shot 63.6 percent en route to leading all bench scorers with 15 points. Smith, who averages 8.5 field goal attempts, has shot 50.0 percent or better in 12-of-18 games as a reserve. To be an effective scorer from the bench, the veteran guard needs to make the most of his limited opportunities on offense. So far, Smith has shot 51.0 percent from the floor for an average of 9.6 points in 19.7 minutes per game. While Smith does not provide a wealth of offense, he has scored in double-digits in 11 games this season with a high water mark of 17 points.