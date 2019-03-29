Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 15 points off bench
Smith collected 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 win over the Magic.
Smith has spelled Reggie Jackson on the Pistons, and has certainly been doing enough to warrant more consideration going forward. He played more minutes than the starter Jackson did Thursday night and wildly outproduced him, shooting 50 percent and handing out six dimes. Smith should see plenty of run on a team making the playoff push looking to keep guys fresh or find guys who are hot right now.
