Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 16 points in blowout loss
Smith scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 123-94 loss to the Raptors.
Smith actually finished second on the team in scoring despite his modest output -- a sign of what was a frustrating offensive night for the Pistons as they lost in blowout fashion. He's averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 assists per game over the last four and could continue to see increased usage while Blake Griffin finds his bearings at the offensive end.
