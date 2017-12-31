Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 18 points in second start
Smith collected 18 points (6-15 FG, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 93-79 victory over the Spurs.
Smith received his second straight start with Reggie Jackson on the sidelines and played well once again. He is going to be seeing plenty of run for at least the next month and possibly beyond and is basically a must-start player in most league formats. He may not provide the scoring that Jackson is capable of but will offer plenty of assists with some steals and sneaky rebounds from the point-guard spot.
