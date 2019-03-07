Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 19 points in win

Smith posted 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

Smith was electric Wednesday, shooting 80 percent form the field and recording a plus-28 net rating. He played nearly seven more minutes than starter Reggie Jackson and outscored jackson by 13 points. That said, Smith's big performance was likely the result of the Pistons being up big early and facing a soft Minnesota defense. While he's capable of a solid line, he's too inconsistent to be viable in standard leagues at this point.