Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's win

Smith totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-132 overtime win against the 76ers.

Smith's solid production in the first two games against the Nets and Bulls was easy to shrug off based on the opponents, but he continues to share the floor some with starting point guard Reggie Jackson. Smith canned four-of-six threes in the preseason finale and has made six-of-11 through the first three regular season contests while Jackson also made four treys in the preseason finale and has gone nine-of-22 from beyond the arc through these first three tilts. It's unclear how far these shooting percentages will plummet as the year goes on, but for now both Pistons point guards are exceeding expectations.