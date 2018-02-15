Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores game-high 22 points Wednesday
Smith recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Hawks.
Smith continues to receive solid minutes as the current Pistons' starting point guard, and turned it into a solid outing Wednesday, leading the team in points and tying for the team lead in assists. Smith only had one turnover as well, and if he protects the ball like that, he could stick in the lineup at a guard position with the return of Reggie Jackson (ankle) looming.
