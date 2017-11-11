Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores season-high 17 points
Smith scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 111-104 win over Atlanta.
Smith led all bench scorers with 17 points en route to the point guard's season-high total. The Detroit guard was especially efficient in his 19 minutes of playing time, sinking 70.0 percent of his shots from the floor. Smith has been a reliable source of bench scoring, tallying at least 10 points in six consecutive games. From the bench, Smith has become a critical source of supplemental scoring for Detroit.
