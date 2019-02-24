Pistons' Ish Smith: Season-high 22 points in win

Smith 22 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Heat on Saturday.

Smith led his team in scoring while producing his highest point total of the season. It's likely that his scoring outburst is a one-off, as Smith's season averages across most categories have been moderately productive at best.