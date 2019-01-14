Pistons' Ish Smith: Should return Monday
Smith (groin) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Smith is on the brink of putting an end to his lengthy absence after being listed as probable on his team's latest injury report. He's been on the shelf since Dec. 5 due to a groin injury, so even if he is cleared to play, expect the Pistons to monitor his minutes closely.
