Pistons' Ish Smith: Slated for MRI
Smith (groin) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Smith was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Bucks early with a right groin strain, however he doesn't believe the injury will keep him out long. The MRI will provide more information, and more information should come out following it. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Detroit's next game, Friday against Philadelphia.
