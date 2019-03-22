Pistons' Ish Smith: Solid production in victory

Smith totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over Phoenix.

Smith continues to split minutes with Reggie Jackson, both seeing 24 minutes in Thursday's comfortable victory. The timeshare is certainly frustrating for Jackson's owners but puts Smith on the radar in standard leagues. Smith is capable of helping in points, assists, and steals and with a back-to-back coming this weekend, is worth considering.