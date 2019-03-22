Pistons' Ish Smith: Solid production in victory
Smith totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over Phoenix.
Smith continues to split minutes with Reggie Jackson, both seeing 24 minutes in Thursday's comfortable victory. The timeshare is certainly frustrating for Jackson's owners but puts Smith on the radar in standard leagues. Smith is capable of helping in points, assists, and steals and with a back-to-back coming this weekend, is worth considering.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.