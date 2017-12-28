Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting at point guard Thursday
Smith will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the Magic, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The Pistons recently lost Reggie Jackson for 6-to-8 weeks because of a severe ankle sprain, so Smith will start Thursday and should remain there for the foreseeable future. Fantasy owners should definitely give Smith a look as a speculative add if in need of some guard depth, as Smith has proven in the past that he's capable of putting up some strong numbers when given the opportunity. Along with Smith, Langston Galloway is expected to see added run as the team's backup point guard.
