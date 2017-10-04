Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting preseason opener

Smith will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

With Reggie Jackson (groin) officially sidelined, the Pistons will go with Smith at the one, and he'll be joined by offseason addition Avery Bradley. The starting job will be Jackson's once he's healthy, but the Pistons have already indicated that Jackson could be limited to begin the year, so Smith might have some inflated value through the first few weeks of the regular season. In 2016-17, Smith appeared in 81 games and averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.