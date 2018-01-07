Pistons' Ish Smith: Successful offensive night in win

Smith accounted for 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.

Smith has been solid overall while filling in for Reggie Jackson (ankle), but Saturday was his second-best shooting night since taking over as the starter in the latter's stead five games ago. The eight-year veteran continued his solid defensive work as well, extending his streak of at least one steal to four consecutive games. Smith has also posted double-digit scoring in seven of the last eight contests overall, a stretch that predates his aforementioned entry into the starting five. With Jackson reportedly out until after the All-Star break, Smith should continue serving as a viable multi-category producer in all fantasy formats.