Pistons' Ish Smith: Successful offensive night in win
Smith accounted for 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.
Smith has been solid overall while filling in for Reggie Jackson (ankle), but Saturday was his second-best shooting night since taking over as the starter in the latter's stead five games ago. The eight-year veteran continued his solid defensive work as well, extending his streak of at least one steal to four consecutive games. Smith has also posted double-digit scoring in seven of the last eight contests overall, a stretch that predates his aforementioned entry into the starting five. With Jackson reportedly out until after the All-Star break, Smith should continue serving as a viable multi-category producer in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 18 points in second start•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Plays well in Thursday's start•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Likely to fill in at point guard•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 15 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...