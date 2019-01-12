Pistons' Ish Smith: Unlikely to play Saturday

Smith (groin) is not expected to play Saturday against the Clippers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Though the point guard is listed as questionable, coach Dwane Casey noted Smith is unlikely to play given that the team wasn't able to hold a morning shootaround. As a result, expect Jose Calderon to continue seeing the bulk of the reserve point guard minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories