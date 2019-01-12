Pistons' Ish Smith: Unlikely to play Saturday

Smith (groin) is unlikely to play according coach Dwayne Casey, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Due to an early tipoff, there was no shootaround for Smith to partake in, making it difficult to get an assessment on how he feels. Although Casey maintained he's still a game-time call, he added that he "doesn't think he'll play". If Smith's unable to go Saturday, his next chance at a return would be Monday at Utah.