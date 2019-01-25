Pistons' Ish Smith: Will not play Friday
Smith (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Smith came into Friday with a doubtful tag, so his absence comes as no surprise. This will be Smith's fourth straight absence whilehe continues to nurse a groin injury. Jose Calderon will continue operating as the backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson in Smith's absence.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....