Pistons' Ish Smith: Will not play Friday

Smith (groin) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Smith came into Friday with a doubtful tag, so his absence comes as no surprise. This will be Smith's fourth straight absence whilehe continues to nurse a groin injury. Jose Calderon will continue operating as the backup point guard behind Reggie Jackson in Smith's absence.

