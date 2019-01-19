Pistons' Ish Smith: Will not return Friday

Smith aggravated his groin injury and will not return to Friday's game against the Heat, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Smith's groin injury kept him sidelined for a lengthy period, but he has played in the Pistons' previous two games. It looks like the team is going to err on the side of caution here to ensure his health going forward. Consider him day-to-day going forward.

